On December 27, 2022, Joe Biden decided to go to the Virgin Islands while the Attorney General Denise George was suing JPMorgan Chase in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein probe, Biden left the same day she lost her job.

On December 27, 2022, Joe Biden decided to go to the Virgin Islands while the Attorney General Denise George was suing JPMorgan Chase in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein probe, Biden left the same day she lost her job. pic.twitter.com/dGEU9sAOrH — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 3, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet