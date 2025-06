BREAKING: ISRAELI LIES ABOUT “AID MASSACRE” EXPOSED The Israeli spokesperson shared a video of the Rafah Aid Massacre denying any responsibility. This has now backfired. The footage was from Khan Younis, showing Israeli-backed gangs stealing aid. Civilians tried to retrieve it, and the gang fired in the air under Israeli drone surveillance. Israel continues to target civilians and ensure the destruction of any aid

