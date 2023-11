BREAKING: Jan. 6 body cam video of a Metro D.C. police officer telling his fellow colleague, “We go undercover as antifa in a crowd,” has been confirmed authentic by Just the News.

pic.twitter.com/R57Io6Nbzi — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 22, 2023

