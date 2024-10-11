BREAKING: Local officials in Logansport, Indiana are sounding the alarm on the huge influx of migrants causing a strain on the local school systems.
Hundreds of migrant minors are being enrolled in the local schools. The Haitian student population alone has increased 1378% since… pic.twitter.com/UPRjZOY3AX
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024
One thought on “BREAKING: Local officials in Logansport, Indiana are sounding the alarm on the huge influx of migrants causing a strain on the local school systems. Hundreds of migrant minors are being enrolled in the local schools. The Haitian student population alone has increased 1378% since 2021.”
The local population is taxed to fund these institutions , these people paid nothing and will continue to pay nothing.. so the only way for we the people to wake up the Fcks in government is for us All to stop paying too.