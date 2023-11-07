BREAKING: Manifesto of trans Nashville school shooter LEAKED, full of anti-white hate

By Andy Ngo and Libby Emmons – The Postmillennial

A leaked manifesto reveals the Nashville trans school shooter had a violent hatred of the “little crackers” with “white privilege” that were murdered.

First obtained and released by the Louder with Crowder conservative Rumble show, the three-page handwritten document allegedly shows Audrey “Aiden” Hale meticulously planned their last moments and the mass school shooting at The Covenant School on March 27. Three young children and three school staff were killed before Hale, 28, was shot dead by responding police.

The manifesto, written in a spiral notebook, has various screeds and thoughts scrawled down by pen.

“DEATH DAY,” Hale wrote on one page with the drawing of a target reticle and a pistol, along with the date “3/27/23.”

“The day has finally come!” Hale wrote. “I can’t believe its [sic] here. Don’t know how I was able to get this far, but here I am. I’m a little nervous but excited too. Been excited for the past 2 weeks.”

Hale continued: “There were several times I could have been caught especially back in the summer of 2021. None of that matters now. I am almost an hour & 7 minutes away.”

“Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready,” Hale wrote. “I hope my victims aren’t.”

Hale later prayed to God in the manifesto to help her in the mass shooting. “(God let my wrath take over my anxiety) It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. It’s gonna go quick,” Hale wrote. “I hope I have a high death count.”

Hale then wrote, “Ready to Die nana” and signed it “Aiden,” Hale’s trans name.

On another page, Hale wrote a detailed day schedule, with a post-it calmly asking, “Lunch may be [sic] around 11 am–1 pm?”

Hale’s day began at 6:30 a.m., and ran through getting dressed, breakfast and what to do with the “stuffed animals & possessions.” At 9:30, Hale was to “pack up special belongings in backpack(s).”

By 10:20, Hale was to “gear up & set up guns in trunk (assembly) & get out vest (w/mags inside).” Hale was armed with a handgun, a rifle and a pistol modded to handle like a rifle.

Hale also wrote about making a “final video tape” on the schedule, though this has not been released by police or confirmed to even exist. Hale detailed a plan to leave for the Covenant School by 11:35.

The last entries to Hale’s schedule were for 12:35, where she would “open fire,” and then it was “time 2 die [sic].” Hale was shot dead by police at around 10:27.

In one of the pages headlined, “Kill those kids!!!,” Hale calls the students “crackers” and expresses hatred for their “white privilege.”

Hale wrote: “those crackers… going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.”

“F*ck you little sh*ts,” she wrote.

Hale added: “Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots w/ your white privileges f*ck you faggots.” Critics of trans ideology have often highlighted that some trans people transition because they cannot cope with being homosexual. Hale was lesbian before identifying as trans.



This note is dated Feb. 3, 2023. It was reported after the shooting that the shooter, Audrey Hale, had hand-written notes inside her clothes.

Authorities have been criticized for months for not releasing Hale’s manifesto. A source with the Louder with Crowder show told The Post Millennial that they received the photographs of Hale’s notebook from a “source near law enforcement.”

Hales mass shooting earlier this year preceded a planned “Trans Day of Vengeance” event in the U.S. capital that was ultimately canceled. And in the immediate hours after the shooting, trans activists occupied several state capitol buildings to protest pending legislation restricting the transitioning of children. At the capitol in Nashville, trans activists held a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting. They held up seven fingers to include Hale as among the victims.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, a Democrat, says his office is immediately investigating the unauthorized release of some of the images from the Nashville trans shooter’s manifesto. Authorities have tried to prevent the release of Hale’s writings before today’s leak.

This report has been updated.