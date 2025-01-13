🚨BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg EXPOSES that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor posts on vaccine side effects.
“They basically pushed us and said anything that says vaccines might have side effects you basically need to take down.”
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2025
One thought on “BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg EXPOSES that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor posts on vaccine side effects.”
Comment from my friend:
“If there is any silver lining to pathetic jewish whores like Rogan et al, who pretend to be commoners, it might be that now it’s clear the clotshots gambit might fail if they try it again. The jewish prince has to distance himself from the regime, and claim he was innocent of his previous propagandizing as a little tool of it. Save face, er Facebook.”
I responded:
Yeah, the prince also has to make the nation think Trump will make things better. He’s meeting with him in Florida right now. Damn, some people let themselves be moved here and then moved there and they just don’t move on their own. Damn!
