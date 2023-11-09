BREAKING: Massive Chemical Explosion Rocks Texas

By Chris Powell – Trending Political News
A massive explosion followed by a fire struck the Sound Resource Solutions chemical plant in Shepherd, Texas. The explosion, which occurred around 8:17 a.m., has led to a significant emergency response and a shelter-in-place order for residents within a one-mile radius of the plant.
At the time of the incident, 19 employees were present at the site, but no other injuries have been reported.
Schools in the vicinity, including a private school and Shepherd ISD, have taken precautionary measures. While Shepherd ISD has not required a shelter-in-place due to favorable wind directions, they have allowed parents to pick up their children if they wish. Goodrich ISD has evacuated students, with parents directed to pick up their children at a designated location.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials are working to manage the situation. The community has been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.