BREAKING: 🇮🇱 Members of the Israeli Knesset ERUPTED in fury at Netanyahu intentionally sabotaging the hostage deal.

“They are dying and you are sabotaging the deal!”

“On your watch they are dying!”

“What will it take for you to leave!” pic.twitter.com/irrXZsrFSZ

— ADAM (@AdameMedia) February 13, 2025