Breaking: Multiple young children are in critical condition following a mass stabbing attack in Annecy, France. The suspect is a Syrian male migrant who is seeking refugee status.

2 thoughts on "Breaking: Multiple young children are in critical condition following a mass stabbing attack in Annecy, France. The suspect is a Syrian male migrant who is seeking refugee status.

  2. well so much for his refugee status ..maybe life in the pen he’s more suited for

    oh and to those self righteous types that say this shit never happens over there because your strict gun contol …meh sure , and no one had a gun to stop this evil punk ass

    thoughts and prayers for the kids

