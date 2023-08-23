Breaking: Newly released footage of 98-year-old Kansas newspaper owner, Joan Meyer, shows her home being raided by police and the property of her newspaper, Marion County Record, seized by police.
Tragically, Ms. Meyer died the next day. pic.twitter.com/svPEcZH7R7
— TeasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) August 22, 2023
One of the most devastating things I ever looked at. I hold them guilty of murder.
