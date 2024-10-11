BREAKING NEWS: It has been confirmed that the Afghan refugee that was charged with plotting massive massacre on US election day worked for CIA.

By Dom Lucre

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27 entered the U.S. in September 2021 under the Biden / Harris administration, following their deadly and chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

Tawhedi, who was nabbed in Oklahoma on Monday over the alleged terror plot, was employed as a security guard for the agency but was not a CIA informant, NBC News reported, citing multiple sources.

KJP ignored several questions relating to the CIA reveal.

