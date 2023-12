BREAKING: @okeefemedia interviews Jet Limo bus driver dropping off migrants at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Are these migrants from the border? “Correct”

“I work for Jet Limousine and take a few trips a day”

Airline pilots, agents coming forward with more…

DEVELOPING… pic.twitter.com/N7tKxEW99O

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 21, 2023