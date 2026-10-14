🚨BREAKING: Police in Winona Minnesota are stunned after EVERY SINGLE ONE of their Flock cameras were suddenly removed in a single night.

According to the police department, all 8 of the town’s cameras were cut down and hauled away.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual, but the public has been leaving comments like:

"The Flock cameras tore themselves down"

"Whoever did it, was fishing with me"

"Whoever it was, was at Bible study with me"

— Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) October 14, 2026