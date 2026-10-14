🚨BREAKING: Police in Winona Minnesota are stunned after EVERY SINGLE ONE of their Flock cameras were suddenly removed in a single night.
According to the police department, all 8 of the town’s cameras were cut down and hauled away.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual, but the public has been leaving comments like:
"The Flock cameras tore themselves down"
"Whoever did it, was fishing with me"
"Whoever it was, was at Bible study with me"
— Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) October 14, 2026
Posted: October 14, 2026
Categories: Videos