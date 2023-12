BREAKING: Prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Kendall Stephens arrested in Philly after rapíng 2 boys under the age of 13

Stephens is a male who now identifies as a woman and has worked together with DA Larry Krasner and others to craft LGBTQ+ policies.

The charges against Stephens… pic.twitter.com/hn0pjbm4Gm

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023