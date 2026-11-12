🚨BREAKING: Reports of serious injuries and disabilities with Moderna’s new mRNA flu shot have begun to FLOOD the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

Among them are accounts of sudden inability to walk, partial vision loss, cardiac arrhythmias, fainting, and hospitalization.

This hazardous gene therapy should NEVER have been approved.

Here some of the most concerning cases:

71-year-old woman: Reportedly lost the use of her legs following vaccination.

71-year-old man: Unable to stand or walk approximately 17 hours after vaccination. Remained on the floor for about an hour.

74-year-old woman: Partial vision loss in both eyes, severe headache, fever, and weakness.

78-year-old man: Severe tremors and involuntary movements affecting his arms and body.

74-year-old man: Severe dizziness, confusion, and difficulty walking steadily.

73-year-old man: Severe vertigo and vomiting, forcing him to stop approximately every 100 feet while walking home.

72-year-old man: Developed atrial fibrillation, subsequently confirmed by ECG.

71-year-old man: Collapsed after dizziness, visual disturbances, and breathing difficulty. Blood pressure fell to 72/46 mmHg.

58-year-old woman: Lost consciousness, experienced irregular heartbeats, breathing difficulties, and repeated near-fainting episodes.

69-year-old man: Reportedly fainted THREE TIMES, accompanied by chills, sweating, and dry heaving.

89-year-old woman: Fainted and fell inside a pharmacy shortly after vaccination. Transported to the emergency department.

Elderly patient: HOSPITALIZED with decreased oxygen saturation and fever.

76-year-old man: Hallucination-like episodes, fever, severe malaise, and disturbed sleep.

55-year-old man: Pronounced swelling of the upper lip.

61-year-old patient: Lost consciousness, experienced high fever for two days, and developed a headache.

56-year-old woman: Unable to get out of bed for 36 HOURS because of fever, widespread pain, fatigue, and dehydration.

50-year-old woman: Fever reaching 102.8°F and severe arm pain preventing her from raising her arms overhead.

These are among 78 VAERS reports involving mFLUSIVA in the October 30, 2026 data release.

VAERS only captures less than 1% of actual adverse events, according to the Harvard-Lazarus study.

Our peer-reviewed reanalysis of FDA clinical trial data had already identified 6 TIMES the risk of severe Grade 3 systemic reactions compared with conventional flu shots.

Thus, it’s no surprise that large numbers of serious injuries and disabilities have begun to pour in.

I call for IMMEDIATE MARKET REMOVAL of Moderna’s mFLUSIVA to protect innocent civilians from disability and death.

— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) November 11, 2026