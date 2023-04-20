BREAKING: Senior IRS Agent Comes Forward, Says Biden is Blocking Criminal Prosecution of His Son by Chris

A whistleblower has come forward with allegations of preferential treatment and political interference by federal prosecutors appointed by President Joe Biden in order to protect his son, Hunter Biden, from criminal tax charges.

In a letter addressed to multiple US Senators, the agent reveals he has already made legally protected disclosures internally at the IRS, through counsel to the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and to the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General.

“The protected disclosures: (1) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected” the letter wrote.

Mark D. Lytle, the whistleblower’s representative, also highlights the challenges in sharing the information due to certain disclosures containing restricted information protected by statute to safeguard taxpayer and tax return information. “Out of an abundance of caution regarding taxpayer privacy laws, my client has refrained from sharing certain information even with me in the course of seeking legal advice.”

Despite the risks of retaliation, the agent wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle.

“My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees. Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel,” Lytle’s letter states.

The letter concludes with a request to meet with the committees to provide a more detailed proffer of the testimony that the agent could provide to Congress.