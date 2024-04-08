BREAKING: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Denver after engine cowling detaches

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 bound for Houston, Texas, was forced to return to the Denver International Airport after the engine cowling of the Boeing 737-800 detonated during take-off and struck the wing flap.

In a statement obtained by Click 2 Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) explained that “Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, April 7, after the pilot reported the engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap.”

“The Boeing 737-800 was towed to the gate,” the FAA continued. “The aircraft was headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information.”

In response to the incident Southwest issued a statement, stating, “Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport this morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue.”

“We’re working now to get customers on their way to Houston on another aircraft. Our maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the airline added.