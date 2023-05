BREAKING: The FBI is unable to turn over ANY evidence related to its investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation as it admits it destroyed ALL the evidence after Biden took office. Millions of taxpayer funds have been thrown away.

BREAKING: The FBI is unable to turn over ANY evidence related to its investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation as it admits it destroyed ALL the evidence after Biden took office. Millions of taxpayer funds have been thrown away.https://t.co/zlgvLeLao4 pic.twitter.com/HxJhSXC6Y9 — @amuse (@amuse) May 22, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet