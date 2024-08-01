Marketing agency pays influencers ‘$150 cash’ to boost Kamala Harris on social media

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A company known as “Launchviral” has been offering to pay influencers $150 cash to post memes in support Kamala Harris, to tag the president, and to then encourage fans to like, share, and follow Harris as she is running for the presidency.

According to multiple posts from influencers who were contacted, they were sent messages from the influencer agency known as “Launchviral” to get paid in order to make posts supporting Kamala Harris online. Steve McGrew posted an email that read: “Steve, Paid Post Opportunity – Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign 2024.”

“We’re excited to offer you a collaboration opportunity with the KAMALA HARRIS Presidential Campaign 2024. Please Note: LaunchViral is politically neutral. Our company focuses on connecting influencers with collaboration opportunities,” the email added. The email said it was offering “$150 cash paid bonus incentive as a small token of appreciation for those selected.”

The email contained the URL “https://bit.ly/harris-rsvp” which currently takes those online to a 404 error page. An archived version of the page, however, displays what multiple screen recordings have shown online in posts from users making the same claim.

Content creators spoke to the Daily Caller about the paid content. Gen-Z conservative commentator Chrissy Clark told outlet that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has an “influencer dark network” it uses to have videos go viral. According to Clark, the posts are trying to rebrand Harris as “cool and approachable” and that they are doing this “dystopian sh*t” to help her go viral.

Social media influencer Savannah Fuhr told the outlet, “She hasn’t done a good job of representing the people” and added that the only reason younger generations interact with the content is because Harris “is easy to make fun of.”

As of Thursday, the webpage to Launchviral is a blank screen with a “Launchviral” logo and according to an archived google search the address to the company is in Los Angeles and Henderson Nevada.