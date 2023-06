BREAKING: Three of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have penned scathing letters to JPMorgan brass demanding they release the #EpsteinClientList as the bank faces 2 lawsuits for playing a part in the Epstein sex-trafficking ring!

BREAKING: Three of Jeffrey Epstein's victims have penned scathing letters to JPMorgan brass demanding they release the #EpsteinClientList as the bank faces 2 lawsuits for playing a part in the Epstein sex-trafficking ring! pic.twitter.com/GIkFyZi0rw — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 6, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet