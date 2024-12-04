BREAKING: UnitedHealth CEO fatally shot outside NYC hotel in targeted attack: report

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth, was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning outside the Midtown Hilton Hotel. Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police sources told the New York Post that a masked man shot Thompson outside the hotel at around 6:46 am and fled eastbound down 6th Avenue. Police say that the shooting was a targeted attack.

The suspect, who has not been arrested, is described as a white male wearing a black face mask, cream-colored jacket, and black and white sneakers carrying a gray backpack. Police sources told the outlet that when the suspect saw Thompson, he began firing at him from a distance, hitting him multiple times.