BREAKING: VIDEO EVIDENCE OF lSRAEL SNlPlNG CHILDREN
Dozens of doctors have been reporting this. Now here is video evidence.
The scum state of lsraeI and thier terrørist army are sniping children. Children.
Fuck lsraeI. pic.twitter.com/MRp6msRLgu
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 30, 2025
One thought on “BREAKING: VIDEO EVIDENCE OF lSRAEL SNlPlNG CHILDREN Dozens of doctors have been reporting this. Now here is video evidence.”
There is no heinous blood sacrifice that will satisfy these devils. There is no level of cruelty or sadism that will give them what they crave. And every day the devils grow bolder, uglier, as they stab humanity’s innocents and watch them suffer and die. But hey, it’s almost Super Bowl.
.