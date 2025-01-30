Polish MP Grzergorz Braun interrupting a moment of silence for Holocaust victims at the EU Parliament with a call to prayer for “The victims of the Jewish genocide in Gaza.”

One thought on “Polish MP Grzergorz Braun interrupting a moment of silence for Holocaust victims at the EU Parliament with a call to prayer for “The victims of the Jewish genocide in Gaza.”

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*