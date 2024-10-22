BREAKING Washington DC is currently performing a “test evacuation” of all Capital Hill buildings, training for a “plane hitting the building.” pic.twitter.com/A6Z4nwWgYR
— Frank Fighting For Freedom 🇺🇸 (@thinktankfranks) October 21, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BREAKING Washington DC is currently performing a “test evacuation” of all Capital Hill buildings, training for a “plane hitting the building.” pic.twitter.com/A6Z4nwWgYR
— Frank Fighting For Freedom 🇺🇸 (@thinktankfranks) October 21, 2024