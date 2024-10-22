Students pushed out of schools after Haitian migrants increase Indiana county’s population by 30%: report

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Kids in the city of Logansport, Indiana are reportedly being forced out of schools after the county’s population has expanded by 30 percent due to immigration. This comes amid the ongoing border crisis under the Biden-Harris administration.

Furious residents do not feel safe in the city after a mass number of migrants have come to the Indiana city, per the New York Post. The residents are blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the chaos that has struck the city.

Local photographer Candice Espinoza, 32, told the outlet when asked what her message was to Harris, “Do something. Our community cannot withstand this many people being here.” Mother of two Nancy Baker was more blunt and said if Harris were to come to her home, she would say, “Get off my property.”

“I don’t see how she can stand behind Biden the whole time and she keeps deflecting anytime they ask questions,” the Indiana resident added. The Post reported that the population of Cass County has increased by around 30 percent because of the many migrants moving into the county of 38,000 people. Around 11,000 have moved in since 2020.

The Haitian migrant student population in Logansport schools has increased 15 times over, from 14 to 207 just this year. Baker told reporters that her high school-aged daughter, Cheyanne, had to drop out because teachers did not seem to have any time left for students who speak English with how much time they had to spend with the Haitian migrant students.

Cheyanne enrolled in an online school, feeling as though the public school system could not take care of her education. “You can’t just focus all your resources on one group of children and everybody else is falling behind. And you wonder why these kids are getting frustrated and dropping out of school and getting bad grades,” the mother added.

The mayor of Logansport, Chris Martin, acknowledged the issues with mass migration and said that some are facing “assimilation issues,” but chalked it all up to “different culture beliefs.”

Espinoza has had her own experience with the Haitian migrants in the town. “It’s not safe. They just stare at you and won’t talk to you,” she said. “They stand there staring at my house with cameras on their phones. I don’t know if they’re recording, what they’re doing.” The mother of two has installed security around her home and is afraid to leave her property. She has also seen her kids, aged 10 and 13, suffer in school due to overcrowding in the public school system.

“Their reading, their comprehension is going to lessen because they’re going to have to lower the kids’ expectations,” Espinoza told the Post. She plans on voting for Donald Trump in the election. “I know that when he becomes president, that’s when our state will become better,” she said. “That’s when our country will become better. He stands for the people. What is Harris doing?”

Similar issues with Haitian migrants have been seen in communities in Ohio and elsewhere. The immigration of the Haitians is in part due to the Biden-Harris administration’s Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela parole program, in which 30,000 migrants from those nations each month are given temporary protected status in the US.