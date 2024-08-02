British PM Promises Crackdown On ‘Far-Right’ After Rwandan Teen Stabs 3 British Girls to Death

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

British PM Keir Starmer promised to crackdown on the “far-right” and free speech after a Rwandan teenager stabbing three British girls to death in the town of Southport triggered fiery protests.

Up to date pictures of the Southport child murder suspect Axel Rudakubana, who has been charged with murdering 3 kids and attempting to murder 10 others pic.twitter.com/yaifTmuVfl — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) August 1, 2024

Partial transcript of Starmer’s speech:

[T]his was a meeting to pull together our response. A response both to the immediate challenge, which is clearly driven by far-right hatred, but also — all violent disorder that flares up. Whatever the apparent cause or motivation — we make no distinction. Crime is crime.

Crime is crime no matter who is committing it! We make no distinction!

And so, to that end, I can announce today, that following this meeting, we will establish a national capability, across police forces to tackle violent disorder. These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community and we must have a policing response that can do the same. Shared intelligence, wider deployment of facial recognition technology and preventive action — criminal behaviour orders, to restrict their movements before they can even board a train, in just the same way we do with football hooligans. And let me also say to large social media companies and those who run them — violent disorder clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime. It’s happening on your premises. And the law must be upheld everywhere. That is the single most important duty of Government, service rests on security, and we will take all necessary action to keep our streets safe.

Note, the threat to “large social media companies and those who run them” is undoubtedly a threat directed at Elon Musk for allowing too much free speech on Twitter.

Three British girls get stabbed to death by an imported foreigner in just the latest case of many and the British state responds by cracking down on free speech, spying on their own citizens for thought crimes and arresting everyone who protests their insanity.

As a reminder, it came out in 2019 that the British government staged the “Muslim” response to the 2017 Muslim London Bridge terrorist attack by having a group of women in hijabs hold up signs before media cameras saying “#TurnToLove,” “#LoveWillWin,” “#ISISWillLose” and so on.

People at the time thought it was staged by CNN but actually it was staged by the British government themselves in the hope the public would focus on a “sense of unity with strangers” rather than “reacting with violence or anger.”

The British government literally stages fake protests to make Muslims look good in the wake of Muslim terrorist attacks but when native British people rise up and say “Enough!” they demonize them as “far-right extremists” and move to strip them of all their rights!