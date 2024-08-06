Bronx prosecutor resigns after being filmed by anti-pedo group trying to meet 13-year-old boy he lured online

By The Post Millennial

A Bronx prosecutor has resigned after being exposed as an alleged child predator. William C.C. Kemp-Neal, a 30-year-old working in the Bronx DA’s office, tried to meet up with a young boy he was in contact with online. He was exposed by the group Dads Against Predators who went as far as to share footage of Kemp-Neal attempting to do the meet-up in a Mount Vernon Target parking lot.

Kemp-Neal can be seen in the footage as he’s approached by the Dads Against Predators. They ask if he is Marcus, and Kemp-Neal takes off. In the Bronx DA’s office, Kemp-Neal handled assault, harassment, and child-endangerment cases, ironically. He earned nearly $85,000 per year in that position, per the NY Post.

A statement from Bronx DA Darcel Clark’s office said “William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024. He resigned from the office.”

Kemp-Neal was stopped in his escape by a man who intervened and took him down. He then struggles but is not able to escape, while one of the men interrogates him. They ask him about what his intentions were for the boy he met online, saying “you were trying to f*ck a 13-year-old boy.” Kemp-Neal tries to cover his face as he realizes the altercation is being filmed.

“You wanna take him to get a milkshake, right Marcus?” One of the men asks. Kemp-Neal insists he “didn’t.” Mount Vernon Police arrived to question those on the scene. The officers later said they “encountered several individuals making allegations of wrongdoing” and said there would be a “comprehensive investigation.” No charges were filed against Kemp-Neal at the time.