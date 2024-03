Bugs creeping in for while look out for this Frankenstein food

Aldi’s 🥓

Aldi’s customers: store brand bacon is not from pig it’s from a growing CELL. Appleton Meats. It is privately funded company exploring multiple cellular agricultural methods for growing ground beef,… pic.twitter.com/gn0aZVy0W8

— Dr David Cartland (@CartlandDavid) March 21, 2024