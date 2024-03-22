Canada Links Citizens’ Bank Accounts to Social Credit Score

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

In a major push to seize control of the public’s financial freedom, Canada is radicalizing its banking system by linking citizens’ bank accounts to a tyrannical social credit score.

The Canadian banking system will soon be transformed by a so-called “open banking” framework.

Proponents are framing this as a more “inclusive” way for banks to easily share information and access user data.

However, the move will merge social standings with banking to provide governments and unelected bureaucrats with complete control over our finances.

The organization Open Banking Excellence (OBE), a World Bank partner that originated in the UK, boasts that it will incorporate social credit scores and bank information, and likely digital cash and IDs, in one “convenient” and “inclusive” place.

OBE, which has reached 40 countries, aims to “create exceptional platforms and content that promotes knowledge sharing, new thinking and partnerships within the industry – catalyzing the adoption of Open Finance and Data for better financial inclusion worldwide.”

“It’s about having that fairer, more inclusive, more open society,” said Helen Child, founder of Open Banking Excellence.

Of course, “Open Society” is an ideology championed by radical billionaire George Soros which involves open borders, no prisons, and rampant crime, among other “progressive” ideas.

However, the need for inclusivity and fairness in banking is not explained, despite being repeatedly pushed by proponents of the plan.

“It drives financial inclusion,” Child claims of the scheme.

“It’s democratizing data.”

What Child failed to mention is that data will be worth more than gold as we move forward with a cashless society.

There is no easier way to control the masses than to control their access to money, and their ability to buy, trade, and freely move about.

The Canadian Press outlined the true motive in plain sight:

“One of the biggest areas of growth is in credit assessments.

“Under open banking, lenders could directly access an individual’s banking data, so they can look beyond credit scores. “Consumers can also use it to build their credit scores, for example, by proving reliable rent payments.” Looking beyond credit scores equates to determining if a person is fit to participate in the global economy based on their personal views. As Canada continues to crack down on so-called “hate,” the next step will inevitably be to block citizens from accessing their money if they’re suspected of wrongthink. The Canadian government already tested these plans by shutting down the bank accounts of the Freedom Convoy protesters in 2022. British populist politician Nigel Farage has also been a victim of the debanking agenda. Farage never committed a crime or did anything to warrant what many have called the “Farage fiasco.” He was suddenly debanked by Coutts and was unable to access any of his checking or savings accounts. His credit cards were deactivated. He was unable to participate in society without a moment’s notice. Farage did his due diligence and found that countless people had experienced the same financial attack carried out by the banks on behalf of the government. This is a widespread phenomenon. We saw it happening commonly during Covid lockdowns, where users were not permitted to access places if their digital Covid passports failed. In China, when banks were facing a liquidity crisis, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) simply denied depositors the right to access their money. Citizens were blocked from physically accessing their banks. The government successfully prevented a bank run by intervening. We saw a few celebrities debanked from the system for voicing unpopular opinions without any legal proceedings or crimes committed. However, Canada is one of many nations hoping to use unofficial social credit scores to control the masses. All of these actions are setting the stage for how Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will operate. Once CBDCs are rolled out for public use, the system will be a collective network containing everyone’s personal data, digital ID, social credit score, vaccination status, and money. Governments have already begun debanking individuals. These latest steps will make it increasingly easier to force the masses to bow down and relinquish all control to the globalist elite.