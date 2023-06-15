Burisma Energy Accountant, Who Blew Whistle on Biden Bribery Scheme, Found Dead by Baxter Dmitry

The chief accountant at Ukraine’s Burisma Energy, who offered to provide US authorities with damning evidence regarding financial crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, has been found dead before she could testify.

The Burisma whistleblower, who has been identified as the wife of the former Burisma owner Mykola Lisin, who also died in suspicious circumstances during the years of the Obama administration when vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were active in Ukraine.

Giuliani discussed the fate of the now-deceased whistleblower during an interview on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report” with Rita Cosby.

According to Giuliani, who first brought to light Hunter Biden’s notorious “Laptop from Hell”, the whistleblower was the chief accountant at Burisma, the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian energy company.

During Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president under Obama, Burisma compensated Hunter with tens of thousands of dollars per month for his position on the company’s board, despite his complete lack of experience in the energy sector.

During that period, then-Vice President Biden withheld U.S. assistance to Ukraine as a means of pressuring the government to dismiss Viktor Shokin, a senior prosecutor who was investigating Burisma and its owner for fraudulent activities.

Giuliani, who previously served as President Donald Trump’s attorney, says the whistleblower offered to give a U.S. attorney highly compromising financial information about the Bidens.

However, Giuliani says US authorities did everything they could to ignore her, bouncing her case around various offices, in an attempt to make her go away.

He revealed that the Pittsburgh attorney general had initially been investigating the case.

But the investigation was later transferred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, under former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

Giuliani claims the Delaware office buried the case, despite the whistleblower being under threat of death.

He says the whistleblower had evidence that included offshore bank account information that showed millions of dollars in bribes flowing to the Biden family and “other crooked politicians.”

Despite the explosive nature of the evidence, Giuliani says prosecutors stonewalled the case and she died suddenly before she could testify. And now the mainstream media are refusing to acknowledge her existence. “Well, of course, that’s the most ridiculous, idiotic statement to make on a day in which we find out that the Bidens took a $10 million bribe from a Ukrainian Mykola Zlochevsky, which I could have told you, you know, and did tell [the DOJ] three years ago,” Giuliani told Newsmax. “And they followed up on none of the evidence I gave them. They were hoping that people would disappear or die. It’s extraordinary.” Giuliani revealed that he gave the DOJ “one witness … who is a woman, who is the chief accountant at this crooked company, Burisma. “She was the wife of the former owner who died under suspicious circumstances. And, she was willing to give up all of the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens’ accounts. “She supervised the transfer of a lot more cash to the Bidens and other crooked politicians for Burisma.” Cosby asked “Are you confident that now the House Committee is going to get to the bottom of that? Because that is stunning.” “The reality is that we gave it to them in January of 2020, and the Pittsburgh US attorney was very interested,” Giuliani replied. “And then in a very strange move, Barr took it away from him, gave it to the US attorney in Delaware. He didn’t do a damn thing about it,” he revealed. “And the woman was under threat of death. So, we tried to put pressure on them to do something,” he explained. “Look, suppose she was lying. You would find out in a minute she wouldn’t have the accounts. She either has the goods or she doesn’t. And it’s absurd not to interview her. She claims she had bank accounts and that the Bidens got a lot more money under the table than already.” “We had $8 million on the table that we could prove, which they could prove tomorrow if they wanted to they could have proved it three years ago, Rita,” he added. “They could have indicted him before he ran for president and obviated this problem. “We could have found out if he was innocent or guilty in January of 2020. “All the witnesses were there, and I have him on tape like Shokin. Shokin was willing to come and testify.”