CANADA INTRODUCES BILL TO LOCK CITIZENS UP FOR LIFE IF THEY SAY THE WRONG THING

By Mario Nawfal

The bill reads: “Everyone who commits an offence (that) is motivated by hatred based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, color, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression, is guilty of an indictable offense and liable to imprisonment for life.”

Isn’t it reassuring to know they care so much about our feelings?

🚨🇨🇦 CANADA INTRODUCES BILL TO LOCK CITIZENS UP FOR LIFE IF THEY SAY THE WRONG THING The bill reads: “Everyone who commits an offence (that) is motivated by hatred based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, color, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability,… pic.twitter.com/59bAEEU5I5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 13, 2024