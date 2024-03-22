Canada Pauses Arms Sales to Israel

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Canada’s foreign minister confirmed on Wednesday that the country was freezing arms exports to Israel due to its brutal assault on Gaza.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada had not approved any weapons export permits to Israel since January 8, although any approved before that time are still in effect.

“Since January 8, the government has not approved new arms export permits to Israel, and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime,” Joly said, according to Reuters.

Her comments came after Canada’s House of Commons passed a non-binding resolution to halt weapons sales to Israel in a vote of 204-117. The resolution also called for a ceasefire and for Canada to work “towards the establishment of the state of Palestine.”

Canadian law prohibits the export of weapons if they could be used in “a serious violation of international humanitarian law” or “serious acts of violence against women and children.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Canada’s decision to stop arming Israel. “It is unfortunate that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against the Hamas murderers who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and innocent Israeli citizens, including the elderly, women and children,” he said.

The US still continues to provide military aid to Israel despite the massive civilian casualties and the impending famine in Gaza. Under US foreign assistance laws, military aid cannot be given to a country that’s blocking the delivery of US humanitarian aid shipments, which Israel is doing. Senate Democrats have pointed this out to President Biden, but he continues to back the Israeli slaughter of Palestinians.