CANADA: Should judges be allowed to sentence people they think might commit a hate crime in the future? Canada is considering house arrest for people at risk of committing hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/BYFKosNEGp
— @amuse (@amuse) March 9, 2024
Posted: March 10, 2024
Categories: News
The main targets, of course, will be true believers on Christ….you know, that bill Castr-eau just signed saying Canadians can’t quote the Bible… just as Talmudic Jewry aka Synagogue of Satan wants it.