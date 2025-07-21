Canadian Justice: Murderers Go Free, Immigrants Get a Pass, and Truckers Go To Prison

By TDB – Zerohedge

Some data points from the “Arctic Mexico” legal system over the past week:

Man serving life for killing 15-year old, paroled, released, kills again

On Boxing Day, 2005 a shoot-out between rival gangs erupted near the Eaton Center in downtown Toronto, and 15-year old Jane Creba was killed in the crossfire.

Her killer, Jeremiah Valentine pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was serving a life sentence. He was assessed at a 76% probability of reoffending if released, and was paroled in January.

Valentine was just arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man at a park in downtown Montreal.

14-year out on bail old stabs senior to death in parking lot – still at large

A 14-year old who claims to be a member of the Ardwick Blood Crew (“ABC”) street gang in Toronto’s Rexdale area is still at large after stabbing a 71-year old woman to death in the parking lot of a North York shopping plaza.

Shahnaz Pestonji, who was a retired nurse and grandmother and a well respected member of her community was loading groceries into her car when he attacked her.

This morning, he posted to Instagram bragging he killed her because she wouldn’t give up the keys to her van, which he wanted to steal.

The youth also bragged on his socials that was out on bail for previous car thefts.

Two separate sex crimes cases where defendants walk in order to preserve their immigration status

Samarpreet Singh was working as a Bell technician inside a woman’s home , when he exposed himself to her and made suggestive remarks for over 20 minutes. Justice Sean Gaudet gave him 90-days house arrest + 1 year probabation, surmising jail time was “not in the public interest”.

Why? Because a custodial sentence would impact his immigration status…

Then there’s the case of Akashkumar Khant who already holds permanent resident status. Khant went out on social media and tried to hire a 15-year old girl for sex – but it turned out she was really an uncover Peel Regional Police sting operation.

In that case Justice Paul O’Marra ruled against any sentence that would jeopardize his immigration status, his path to full citizenship, not to mention his ability to sponsor his wife – still in India – and bring her to Canada.

Even the Indians think we’re joke…

“Brampton Man” strikes again, literally

Canada’s version of “Florida Man” is “Brampton Man” – except our twist on it is they all come from the same part of the world and have a hard time assimilating into Western society.

Koushal Kasiram was driving drunk and caused a five-car pile-up in Brampton, sending multiple victims to hospital including a 21-year old with life-threatening injuries.

This latest accident occurred after numerous calls to the 9/11 dispatch that his vehicle was driving erratically and swerving across the road.

Kasiram was operating a commercial vehicle without a license as he is under three concurrent lifetime bans for impaired driving.

He has been released on conditions not to drive.

The Canadian legal system is rigged in favour of criminals

Home invasions in the GTA are up 54% this year – yet citizens cannot have weapons for home defense – the law states that when faced with intruders in your home, your response must be “proportional” and you can’t use force absent a clear threat (like intruders having already breached your premises are not a threat in themselves).

In the past, police in Toronto have advised homeowners “leave your key fobs near the front door” so home invaders will have an easier time stealing your vehicle and may not invade your home to do so.

Police in Quebec cautioned homeowners that posting videos of porch pirates stealing deliveries from their own property “was a violation of the thief’s’ rights”.

Meanwhile, word came out over the weekend that #FreedomConvoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber will be sentenced this week: the prosecution is seeking seven and eight-year prison terms for each of them respectively…

It’s too bad they’re both already domestically born citizens or they could have just pled “inconvenience” on their naturalization process and walked away whistling.

What can you do?

Practically everyone on my street in west Toronto are getting their PALs – because as one neighbour quipped to me recently “It’s pretty clear, we’re on our own”.

If you ever find yourself in a position where you have to use a firearm to defend your home and your family – fully expect to be charged.

Nothing will change in this country until the incentives and the calculus change.

The winds may be shifting somewhat – Doug Ford – like him or not – recently acknowledged the need for a “Castle Doctrine” in Ontario in a pretty blunt comment that seemed almost purposefully ignored by this country’s MSM.

My prediction is that at some point, a serial violent felon who is out on bail or has been paroled will be killed by a homeowner with a legally owned firearm or other weapon in the course of attempting a home invasion – and that homeowner will face charges.

Until this issue comes to a head, hope it never involves you.