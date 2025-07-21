Survivors testify: MKs participated in sadistic sexual ‘rituals’ involving minors

“Several years ago, I received descriptions of sadistic abuse of children,” Goldberg said. “The accounts sounded absurd. [But] the testimonies kept coming and would not let up. They described gang rape by men, and sometimes by women. The abuse was filmed, and drugs were used. There were ritual practices and symbolism.

“I presented the police with written testimonies from five women. To this day, no one has contacted me. Since the report, additional testimonies have surfaced,” Goldberg said.

A representative of the Israel Police , Ch.-Supt. Anat Yakir, said that there was a national unit reviewing all cases and that the complaints were “a top priority in the intelligence division.”

These testimonies are a ‘watershed moment’ MKs who attended the meeting were visibly shaken by some of the testimonies, with one calling it a “watershed moment” and another calling the revelations “titanic.”

Tameno-Shete said, “Reality shows us that the police are not strong in handling sexual offenses. No one wants to talk about brutal rape and children being raped. There are unimaginable cases of monstrosity here.”

Police officers gave testimony at the Knesset committee meeting to discuss ritual sexual abuse on June 6trh, 2025. (credit: KNESSET’S SPOKESPERSON OFFICE/SHMULIK GROSSMAN) Lazimi added, “I couldn’t breathe when I heard about a network of ritual abuse against girls and the fact that there is an organized and dangerous mechanism and nothing is being done to stop it. In this place, we will discuss and try to expose it to bring about change.”

Two other survivors spoke at the meeting on condition of anonymity.

One testified that a cousin trafficked her beginning at age 11. “At 14, he took me to sadistic clubs. I endured torture and starvation at the hands of well-known and prominent individuals. I suffered harm in endless ways.

“There were public events, and there were internal ceremonies where I was tied to a tall post with handcuffs. Around me, there were other handcuffed victims with rituals of drinking menstrual blood and the slaughter of cats and other animals. They told me no one would believe me if I spoke out.”

She continued that she filed a complaint with the police five years ago. “The prosecution closed the case due to lack of evidence, so I appealed, and it was accepted. I came to testify while on pregnancy bed rest, but the case was closed again due to lack of evidence.

“They said I was imagining things. I presented a recorded testimony from someone who admitted to harming me, but she was never summoned for questioning. Treat this as terrorism.”

DR. NAAMA GOLDBERG, head of an NGO called Lo Omdot MeNegged (Hebrew for “Not Standing Idly By”), which assists prostitution survivors, explained that the depictions are sometimes so gruesome that they are hard to believe, but this incredulity serves the abusers, who convince victims not to complain by arguing that they will not be believed.