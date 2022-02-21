Canadian MP Says Single Mom’s Bank Account Frozen For Donating $50 to Freedom Convoy

A Canadian single mother’s bank account was frozen for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy, according to MP Mark Strahl.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week invoked emergency orders to break up the trucker Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau also froze financial accounts of truckers who participated in the protest and those who donated to the Freedom Convoy.

“Briane is a single mom from Chilliwack working a minimum wage job. She gave $50 to the convoy when it was 100% legal. She hasn’t participated in any other way. Her bank account has now been frozen. This is who Justin Trudeau is actually targeting with his Emergencies Act orders.” Member of Parliament for Chilliwack, Mark Strahl said on Sunday.

“Thank you to those who have read this and offered to help someone you’ve never met,” Mark Strahl tweeted. “Shame on those who have read it and attacked someone you’ve never met. I will keep working with Briane to resolve this matter with her bank and will provide updates as they are made available.”

“To those of you, especially the media, demanding more details on Briane, having seen what has been said about her online today and what has been done to other convoy donors in the last weeks I am not going to help you dox her,” Strahl added. “I know who she is and I won’t stop fighting for her.”

Ottawa police used horses to trample peaceful protesters over the weekend, leaving an indigenous elder injured.

