Posted: August 6, 2022 Categories: Videos Cancel these communists | Eva Vlaardingerbroek rejects carbon credits to curb climate change GBNews Aug 2, 2022
One thought on “Cancel these communists | Eva Vlaardingerbroek rejects carbon credits to curb climate change”
Definitely says all the right things, intelligent, eloquent, looks amazing on-screen but would she like to replace the system of the enemy with a theocracy? Personally I would fight that as hard as I would fight the NWO!
Eva Vlaardingerbroek | Reject Globalism: Embrace God | Brussels National Conservatism Conference – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7HUpc-jIiY
Knowing just how many genuine people had their Youtube accounts purged a few years back never to return I will always be at least a little wary of videos that appear to so vehemently attack the enemy that stay on there today.