Candace Owens said Israel controls conservative media, and that every single political commentator in the US knows that if you don’t say things that are radically pro-Israel, or if you’re too quiet on certain narratives, you can lose everything.

I believe that Israel has also… pic.twitter.com/WvG4d5c9BH

— LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) March 25, 2024