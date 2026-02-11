Carrie Prejean Boller Takes on the Zionist Lobby at White House Religious Liberty Commission

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Catholic activist Carrie Prejean Boller set X on fire on Monday after taking on the Zionist Lobby while serving as a commissioner on the White House Religious Liberty Commission.

Boller, who made waves in 2009 for opposing gay marriage as Miss California in the Miss USA pageant, was appointed by Trump to the commission and used the opportunity to boldly fight for Americans’ free speech and religious liberties — both of which are under assault by Zionists.

The full description of my above X post reads,

“I’m a Catholic, and Catholics do not embrace Zionism, just so you know. So are all Catholics anti-Semites according to you?” Incredible exchange today between Carrie Prejean Boller and a group of Jewish Zionists at the White House’s Religious Liberty Commission. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had to step in and interrupt her for daring to take the hearing seriously and using it as an opportunity to push back against the incredibly broad, anti-free speech IHRA definition of “anti-Semitism.”

Highlights continue:

Full description reads:

Carrie Prejean Boller asks Seth Dillon if he wants to censor 1 Thessalonians 2:15, which she notes says, “The Jews who killed both the Lord Jesus and their own prophets, and drove us out, and don’t please God, and are contrary to all men.” A heckler in the audience, outraged over her quoting the Bible, repeatedly interrupted and had to be removed. Boller also asks the DOJ’s Leo Terrell why he’s going after anti-Israel students’ free speech rights. “What anti-Semitic actions have taken place? I’ve heard a lot of examples of harmful words and protests, but aren’t we free in this nation to have the right to protest?”

Full description reads:

Carrie Prejean Boller tells fellow members of the WH Religious Liberty Commission—which was loaded with Jewish/Christian Zionists—that Catholics are under no obligation to support Zionism. “What I’ve heard today is that if you don’t support Zionism, you are an anti-Semite.” She suggests to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon that he should stop labeling Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and everyone he disagrees with “anti-Semites.”

Laura Loomer and other Jewish activists are lobbying for Boller to be booted off the commission:

Nonetheless, Boller remains defiant.

“Forcing people to affirm Zionism on a ‘Religious Liberty’ Commission is the opposite of religious freedom,” Boller said on X. “I will not resign, and I will not be bullied for following my Catholic conscience. My response to [Shabbos Kestenbaum].”

Boller received overwhelming public support on X:

Former State Department official Shahed Ghoreishi, who was fired under the Trump administration for standing up to the Zionist Lobby, praised the “powerful, principled statement” Boller released and said, “An America First Religious Liberty Commission should be celebrating her.”