Cases of Alopecia (Hair Loss) Explode Following COVID-19 Vaccines

As more cases of injuries following COVID-19 vaccination continue to be published in the medical journals, it becomes more and more evident that these COVID-19 vaccines have been the most damaging and lethal vaccines to ever be mass-injected into the population.

Case reports of Alopecia, hair loss which sometimes include the loss of all body hair, even the eyebrows, have now been reported and published in the journal Clinical Case Reports.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a major concern worldwide and various vaccines have been developed and approved for it, however some immune-related issues of COVID-19 vaccines should be considered and individualized for patients. In this study we report two cases of rapidly progressive hair loss following COVID-19 vaccination. 2 CASE PRESENTATION A 23-year-old woman presented to the dermatology clinic with complaint of local hair loss on her scalp a week after receiving the first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (AZD1222) in August 2021. She also reported myalgia following the vaccination, which was relieved by acetaminophen. She had no past medical or family history of alopecia areata (AA) and had not received any medications. The second case, a 26-year-old woman with a history of AA relieved by an intralesional corticosteroid, presented with complaint of generalized hair loss on the scalp 2 weeks after receiving the second dose of AZD1222 in January 2021. The condition had started with patchy alopecia, and over the course of a month, it had evolved to diffuse hair loss.

While the two cases featured in the study were following Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, the study also referenced several other reported cases of Alopecia following the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

I next went to the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) database maintained by the U.S. FDA and CDC, and found that there were 9 variations of Alopecia listed that could be searched for as symptoms following vaccines, so I chose all of them and searched for cases following COVID-19 vaccines for the past twenty two months.

The search returned an astounding result of 3,495 cases, including 2 deaths, 392 permanent disabilities, 219 ER visits, 250 hospitalizations, and 41 life threatening events. (Source.)

The rest is here: https://vaccineimpact.com/2022/cases-of-alopecia-hair-loss-explode-following-covid-19-vaccines/