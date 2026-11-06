Catherine Austin Fitts warns that surveillance-driven AI algorithms will enable central bankers to automatically freeze individual bank accounts based on behaviour, including failure to take specific vaccines.

"Rather than the bank stop that transaction, the AI and the algorithm can just stop that transaction… which gives me the ability, based on my surveillance of you and my algorithm for you, to manage your financial transactions and to control them."

"So, if you don’t take your shot during the pandemic, I can freeze your money."

"There’s no customer service to call. They just freeze or shut off your money."

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 6, 2026