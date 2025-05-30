CBC Brags About Shutting Down Popular Political Clips YouTube Channel

By Cindy Harper – Reclaim The Net

A rising Canadian YouTube channel that had been pulling major traction has suddenly been banned following an aggressive report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), which labeled the channel a “content farm” and reached out to YouTube directly. Not long after, the channel was gone.

“It’s just one example of what experts refer to as the ‘content’ or “engagement” farming phenomenon, in which individuals or organizations tailor their content to tap into the algorithm of the platform and boost their popularity,” the CBC explained in an article, as if this isn’t something that most YouTubers do.

Real Talk Politiks, the creator behind the now-deleted account, took to X on Sunday to reveal what happened, pointing the finger at government-aligned media and tech collusion.

“CBC, Canada’s state-funded media just got YouTube to terminate my channel — not for breaking rules, but for having the wrong political views,” the post read.

Despite operating without strikes, policy violations, or deceptive content flags, the channel was wiped.

What sparked the removal, according to CBC’s own report, was an AI-generated video of Ronald Reagan that allegedly lacked a clear label; something that might typically warrant a correction or warning, not a digital purge.

The CBC leaned into the narrative, bragging about its work in getting the channel shut down, and published a YouTube video titled “How we shut down one of Canada’s biggest news ‘content farms’.”

The comment section was locked, and CBC eventually changed the title of their video to “YouTube shuts down ‘Real Talk Politiks’ after CBC News inquiries,” to tone back their bragging.

Real Talk Politiks stated they were attracting more viewers than the CBC, a fact the public broadcaster apparently couldn’t tolerate. “They clearly don’t understand how YouTube works with most of the audience outside Canada,” the post continued. “But CBC — desperate for relevance — couldn’t stand that.”

CBC also referenced commentary from Elizabeth Dubois, a professor at the University of Ottawa, who expressed concern about alternative media sources gaining traction. “These types of accounts are presenting themselves as the way to get informed and they are embedding partisan perspectives typically within that information delivery,” she said, as if partisan opinion is a problem.

“So it’s really causing this shift in what information people are receiving, and it’s also going to force us to really reconsider what we think of as media literacy.”

There was no transparency, no due process, and no opportunity for Real Talk Politiks to rectify anything YouTube may have deemed problematic. Just silence: swift, unaccountable, and absolute.

“When state media and Big Tech team up to silence a creator because of political ideology, it’s not just censorship — it’s tyranny with a smile,” the creator warned.

If dominant platforms and government-supported institutions can collaborate to erase dissenting media without explanation, then the architecture of free expression online is already being dismantled.