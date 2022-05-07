CBP finds 16,000 rounds of ammo hidden in truck

Valley Central

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition found in a truck.

On May 3, officers conducting outbound operations at the bridge referred a white Chevrolet pickup truck for an inspection. The truck was driving southbound into Mexico, according to a press release by CBP.

The inspection included the use of non-intrusive inspection equipment.

