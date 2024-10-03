CBS Opens VP Debate by Claiming Iran ‘One Week’ Away From Having Nukes, Proposing Preemptive Strikes

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

CBS News opened the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday by claiming that Iran could be “one week” away from having nuclear weapons and asking both candidates if they’d support a “preemptive strike” by Israel to stop the “largest sponsor of terrorism in the world.”

“Earlier today, Iran launched its largest attack yet on Israel but that attack failed thanks to joint US and Israeli defensive action,” CBS’s Margaret Brennan declared with zero context as though she was repeating a statement of fact.

“President Biden has deployed more than 40,000 US military personnel and assets to that

region over the past last year to try to prevent a regional war,” she added, ignoring that the war is rapidly expanding.

“Iran is weakened but the US still considers it the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world and it has drastically reduced the time it would take to develop a nuclear weapon — it is down now to one or two weeks’ time,” Brennan claimed.

“Governor Walz, if you were the final voice in the Situation Room would you support or oppose a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran?”

AIPAC wouldn’t have worded the question any differently.

There’s tons of videos which have now been geolocated showing Iran hammered multiple military sites they were aiming for and the Iron Dome failed to stop dozens of their missiles.

The only way you could claim this attack “failed” is if you take Israel at its word that no Israelis were killed — which implies that Iran’s goal was to kill people rather indiscriminately — as Israel does in Gaza and Lebanon — rather than send a message they have the ability to destroy Israel’s military bases.

Iran’s attack was a limited retaliatory strike for Israel assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan.

The attack came one day after Iran’s moderate president Masoud Pezeshkian said he was lied to by US and European officials who promised him there would be a ceasefire if Iran declined to retaliate against Israel for their assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Rather than go along with the alleged “ceasefire,” the Jewish state assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan in Lebanon’s capitol of Beirut.

The likely source for the claim Iran is “one week” away from developing nukes is Secretary of State Antony Blinken — the same Antony Blinken who buried two reports finding Israel deliberately blocked air to Gaza in order to illegally keep US weapons flowing to the Jewish state.

Blinken said on July 19th that Iran’s breakout time for producing enough weapons grade material for a nuclear weapon “is now probably one or two weeks.”

“Iran, because the nuclear agreement was thrown out, instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that,” Blinken claimed. “They haven’t produced a weapon itself, but that’s something of course that we track very, very carefully.”

If it was true back then that Iran was “one or two weeks away” from having nukes they could have had them for almost two and a half months now.

Walz and JD Vance, who are both completely in the tank for Israel, both dodged Brennan’s question and rambled about nonsense.

That said, Vance did eventually get around to addressing the topic by saying, “It’s up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe, and we should support our allies wherever they are where they’re fighting the bad guys.”

America gives Israel billions of dollars a year and supplies them with nearly all their bombs and weapons but we can’t ask them to anything to advance US interests.

No doubt that’s a message all those involved in this debate can get behind.