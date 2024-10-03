As precision military targets were being struck in Tel Aviv by Iran. This is what Israel was doing in Gaza.

As precision military targets were being struck in Tel Aviv by Iran. This is what Israel was doing in Gaza. https://t.co/iZuqoAJwLS — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 2, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



