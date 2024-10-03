As precision military targets were being struck in Tel Aviv by Iran. This is what Israel was doing in Gaza. https://t.co/iZuqoAJwLS
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 2, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
As precision military targets were being struck in Tel Aviv by Iran. This is what Israel was doing in Gaza. https://t.co/iZuqoAJwLS
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 2, 2024
2 thoughts on “As precision military targets were being struck in Tel Aviv by Iran. This is what Israel was doing in Gaza.”
The spin on things has been the most perverted/inverted I’ve ever seen. They must study ways on how to make lies more deceptive. But it ain’t working anymore.
Here is some most righteous screaming at the BEAST:
https://x.com/JosBtrigga/status/1841467129586966758
.
“No nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare. … Of all the enemies to public liberty war is, perhaps, the most to be dreaded because it comprises and develops the germ of every other. War is the parent of armies; from these proceed debts and taxes, known instruments for bringing the many under the domination of the few.”
— James Madison
.