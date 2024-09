Chicago City Leaders Announce “We’re going to have a (migrant) shelter at this particular location”

The crowd erupts “YOU WORK FOR US, YOU WORK FOR US” (chanting repeatedly)

City leaders sit there and smile and smirk at the crowd. It’s obvious, none of these people work for us. pic.twitter.com/tmLpGtxD0t

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 17, 2024