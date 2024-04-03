Chicago health department confirms multiple cases of tuberculosis in migrant shelters

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has confirmed multiple cases of tuberculosis (TB) among illegal immigrants who recently arrived in the city.

According to Fox 23 Chicago, CDPH stated that cases of TB have been reported in multiple migrant shelters across the city. The department also explained to the public that between 10 to 20 percent of Central and South Americans arriving in the city have latent TB infections, which are asymptomatic and not contagious.

In a statement, a spokesperson for CDPH addressed the situation, stating, “CDPH is aware of a small number of cases of TB among new arrivals in a few different shelters since the beginning of the response.” The spokesperson highlighted that active cases of TB disease are managed by assigning a nurse case manager to each individual and conducting contact tracing investigations.

The statement further assured the public that TB is curable with antibiotics and is not highly infectious, typically requiring prolonged close contact between individuals for transmission to occur.

“TB is curable with antibiotics and is not particularly infectious, typically requiring several hours or more of prolonged close contact between individuals to spread, but CDPH continues to take cases very seriously in order to keep it contained,” CDPH explained. Importantly, CDPH clarified that there have been no confirmed reports of native Chicago residents contracting TB from the illegal immigrant arrivals at this time. The health department claims its efforts are to remain focused on managing and containing TB cases among new arrivals while ensuring the safety and well-being of the local community. Last week, there were also reports of a measles outbreak in two suburban Chicago countries. The origin point for a majority of these cases was the Pilsen Migrant Shelter, according to CBS News.