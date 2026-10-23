🚨CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS ARE NOW VACCINATING KIDS WHILE THEY’RE UNCONSCIOUS UNDER ANESTHESIA

THOUSANDS of children have received injections while asleep for unrelated medical procedures under the diabolical program called "Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize!”

Hospital documents reveal the programs bragged about generating substantial vaccination revenue: “Not only did no families pay out of pocket for the flu shot, we generated >$60,000 in revenue!”

This is MONSTROUS.

— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) October 22, 2026