CIA Accused Of Directly Meddling In Hunter Biden IRS, DOJ Investigations

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

The Chairmen of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees, Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) say that a whistleblower has brought them information that ‘seems to corroborate our concerns’ that the CIA directly interfered with DOJ and IRS investigations of Hunter Biden.

According to the whistleblower, the CIA “intervened in the investigation of Hunter biden to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) from interviewing a witness,” the letter, addressed to CIA Director William Burns, reads.

Specifically, the Committees were concerned at how “the DOJ deviated from its standard processes to afford preferential treatment to Hunter Biden,” which they learned “after two brave whistleblowers testified to Congress” that the Justice Department had done just that.

“DOJ officials restricted what investigative steps the investigators could pursue, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys about investigative steps, and even prevented investigators from conducting witness interviews. The whistleblowers’ testimony about the preferential treatment provided to Hunter Biden has been corroborated by testimony from other witnesses and documents the Committees have received.”

The new whistleblower says that in August 2021, the IRS wanted to interview Hunter Biden associate Patrick Kevin Morris – and that “the CIA intervened to stop the interview.”

“Two DOJ officials were allegedly summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia for a briefing regarding Mr. Morris,” at which “it was communicated that Mr. Morris could not be a witness during the investigation.”

The Committees have asked the CIA to explain the alleged intervention – for which the Chairman have requested “all documents and communications” regarding the DOJ and/or IRS investigations of Hunter Biden, as well as “referring or relating to Patrick Kevin Morris.”

Meanwhile, former Trump administration official Mike Benz has some theories: