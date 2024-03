CNN asks Mayorkas, “Is it the policy of the Biden administration to allow as many migrants to come across the border in order to change the political dynamics, the electoral dynamics, of America?”

CNN asks Mayorkas, “Is it the policy of the Biden administration to allow as many migrants to come across the border in order to change the political dynamics, the electoral dynamics, of America?” pic.twitter.com/84Yu9A7FYB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 3, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet